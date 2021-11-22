Lessons in cookie decorating and more at Heather's Cookie Shop

Heather Bilbrey found a passion for baking that she never knew and is ready to share her talents with anyone willing to learn.

Bilbrey is the owner of Heather's Cookie Shop in Alice. She wasn't always a baker, but she had two young girls who at every birthday party found cookies nicely decorated.

Bilbrey decided that she would learn to make them herself and when she got to baking discovered her hidden talent.

The talent has taken her into self-employment. Over the last year she has baked hundreds, maybe thousands, of cookies for all occasions.

"I received some encourage from friends and my church to share my talents. I started baking cookies for my daughters," Bilbrey said. "It's really quite fun."

Bilbrey, who works from home and takes orders online and through Facebook, will hold two classes to teach others how to bake and decorate their own cookies.

"I'm not scared for teaching what I know and losing business. Those who attend my classes take what they learned with me and take it home," she said. "It's learning a skill and empowering others. I love to uplift people."

Her classes will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 p.m. at J's Deli located at 901 N. Flournoy, and Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 2 p.m. at Guns and Glamour located at 1801 E. Main Street. There is a $55 fee that covers the Christmas cookie, techniques and decorating.

For more information call Bilbrey at 361-219-9403. To register go to

