Del Mar College digital photography class to display talent

Ten Del Mar College students will display over 45 photos at College’s Center for Economic Development.

The students have keen eye for photography, and on Thursday, Dec. 2, that talent will be on display. Ten students who took the Del Mar College Continuing Education digital photography class will showcase their talent as part of “Digital Moments,” a special exhibit featuring over 45 of their best photographs.

“Digital Moments” includes photographs taken by Sylvia Alaniz, Taylor Baklik, Richard Cruz, Antonia Garza, Anyssa Martinez, Diego Martinez, Jesse Valle, Tiffany Villanueva, Javier Villarreal and Lety Berlanga Villarreal. The subject matter ranges from landscapes and portraits to nature in digital format.

“The wonderful thing about a show of this type is that it will reveal that photography is a personal way of looking at the world,” says Jeff Janko, an instructor of photography for DMC Continuing Education. “Everyone has a different vision and a unique way of looking at things. I believe for those who see this show, they will see the world through the eyes of ten gifted and talented photographers.”

An opening reception is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the DMC Center for Economic Development, located at 3209 S. Staples. The reception and exhibit are FREE with light refreshments available during the opening event. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, Dec. 16; and viewing are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays.

For more information about the exhibit, call the DMC Continuing Education Office at 361-698-2122.

To learn about personal enrichment courses and other programs offered by DMC Continuing Education, visit www.delmar.edu/ce or email ce@delmar.edu.