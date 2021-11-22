CHRISTUS Spohn recognized among Healthgrades America’s Best 100 Hospitals for Spine Surgery

submitted

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System continues its track record of providing nationally recognized health care to patients here in the Coastal Bend. The system is again included among Healthgrades America’s Best 100 Hospitals for Spine Surgery.

Each year, Healthgrades analyzes data from thousands of hospitals on their delivery of superior patient outcomes in several specialty areas. The Spine Surgery Specialty Excellence Award is based on evaluation of back and neck surgeries and spinal fusion. This marks the eighth year in a row CHRISTUS Spohn has been named among America’s Best 100 Hospitals for spine surgery, and the tenth year in a row the facility has been recognized with the Spine Surgery Excellence Award from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for physicians and hospital information.

“Providing comprehensive state-of-the art spine care and prioritizing the well-being and healing of our patients are at the core of our Spine Program,” said Dr. Melissa Macias, Medical Director of Neuro Trauma and Neuro spine Services, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. “Our physicians remain committed to offering personalized, high-quality care to patients in a safe environment.”

The goal of the spinal experts at CHRISTUS Spohn is to provide exceptional, compassionate care for those suffering from disorders affecting the spine, neck and joints, helping patients regain maximum function and return to a pain-free life. Our patients receive a complete continuum of care, from pre-surgery education through rehabilitation.

“It is important that South Texans considering spine surgery have a hospital dedicated to providing them comprehensive care that is specific to their needs and close to home,” said Dr. John Borkowski, Medical Director, Spine Program, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South. “This latest recognition from Healthgrades again affirms CHRISTUS Spohn as a destination health care facility for neurological spine care.”