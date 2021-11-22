submitted

The holidays are upon us and it is a time where families get together to make memories and enjoy each others company. Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are family oriented and the best time to be thankful for the family we have.

However, children of all ages are in the foster care system waiting for their new forever family. A family they can be thankful for. A family they can love and make memories with.

This week's Bridging Families features are 2-year-old Estevan or brothers, Sephiroth, 14, and Luke, 13.

Note: Estevan is not related to Sephiroth and Lucien.

Estevan

Estevan, who has a huge personality and a very happy child, always with a smile on his face. He is a very big fan of cartoons and laughing at the animated characters, and with his love of musical toys, one could predict he could be the next pop star of his generation. The xylophone is his favorite instrument and he will play a tune for anyone who will listen.

Estevan loves to be on the move, and likes to show off his skills at running, he would do well in a forever family who can keep up with this quick little guy..

Estevan’s portrait and story will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville, he is joined by two dozen other children who are taking part in the 17th annual Heart Gallery of South Texas, as November is National Adoption Awareness month. The Heart Gallery is an annual project by the community to bring attention to the twenty nine hundred children statewide seeking to be adopted by their forever family.

Sephiroth and Lucien

Sephiroth and Lucien are a pair of brothers who are seeking to be a part of their own forever family.

Sephiroth is a sweet boy who goes by “Seph” and Lucien is a charming teenager who likes to be called “Luke."

Seph and Luke are very well mannered. They will hold the door open and open car doors for women. They regularly say their please and thank you, and respectfully reply to their elders as yes ma’am and sir.

The boys have very outgoing and charismatic personalities and get along with others well. They enjoy watching movies, playing Pokemon-go, reading books, and playing outside in the pool.

Seph excels at putting things together. He’s the go to person if a small home project needs to be assembled, he thrives on architectural, construction, and engineering type projects. He’s participated in JROTC before and really enjoyed it. He likes to read books and favors Harry Potter literature.

Luke has started junior high and is flourishing since he’s began to participate in athletics. Luke played football with his school this year and is now starting basketball.

Together, they would love to have a mother and father who can help guide them through life, with maybe an older sister or brother and animals are a huge plus to them. They both love being around dogs, Luke also has a small turtle and as a career goal he wants to be a zoologist.

If you think you could be Estevan or Seph and Luke's forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: