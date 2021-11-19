Parents protest at William Adams Middle School to stop the bullying

Parents of a student at Williams Adams Middle School protested on Friday, Nov.19 to address a stop bullying campaign and voice their complaints of the school administration not responding accordingly.

"My daughter has been out of school since Monday," said parent Lisa Castillo. "The bullying has to stop and more intense repercussions must be placed for those who hurt students emotionally or physically. We are out here today to stand up for what is right, stand up for our daughter and teach kids to speak up."

Castillo said that since Monday she has not spoken to the administration at WAMS after multiple requests.

"The parents of this incident met with the assistant principal and did receive a follow call from the principal at WAMS," said Superintendent Carl Scarbrough. "The district and myself take bullying very seriously. We are addressing the issue, have a hotline to report any incidents and an open-door policy to report."

"Some of the bullying issues are in response to cyberbullying online," he added. "I would like to ask parents to please monitor what their kids are posting online. As a district, we have recently taken every potential threat and bullying to a level of serious importance with the lockdowns administered and students being removed from campus. "

Alice ISD posted an online bullying policy this afternoon in response to the protest and asked parents to please report any issues. At the end of today, two additional incidents have been reported.

