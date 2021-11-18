DPS seizes $1.5M cash in South Texas traffic stop

DPS seized more than $1.5 million in cash during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 281 in Brooks County.

DPS trooper stopped a truck tractor semi-trailer traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 281 for a traffic violation on Wednesday, Nov. 17. During the traffic stop, 56 bundles of U.S. currency totaling $1,530,067 were discovered and two handguns were concealed in a false compartment within the semi-trailer.

The driver, 43-year-old Miguel Martinez-Navarro, of Dallas, was arrested for money laundering and booked into the Brooks County Jail, states in the release.

