Community highlights from the week

The holidays are officially here and the community is gearing up for an array of events to bring one another together and to give thanks.

Here are some highlights from the week of November 15-19.

The Alice Coyote Athletic Booster Club

The Alice Coyote Athletic Booster Club awarded the Alice High School swim program a check for $3,000 for this swim season. The swim program earned the donation by volunteering at the booster club's concession stand this football season.

First Annual Community Dinner

The first annual community dinner was hosted at the Veterans Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 8621 building in Alice on Tuesday. City and county leaders along with local business owners provided a Thanksgiving meal for the community to come together and break bread.

Alice ISD students enjoy a Thanksgiving meal

Students were treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal during lunch at each Alice ISD campus Thursday. Here's how students prepared for their luncheon at Saenz Elementary School.