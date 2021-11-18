Community highlights from the week

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal

The holidays are officially here and the community is gearing up for an array of events to bring one another together and to give thanks. 

Here are some highlights from the week of November 15-19. 

The Alice Coyote Athletic Booster Club

The Alice Coyote Athletic Booster Club awarded the Alice High School swim program a check for $3,000 for this swim season. The swim program earned the donation by volunteering at the booster club's concession stand this football season.

Pictured (l-r) are assistant athletic director Jaime Boswell, booster club secretary Kathy Butler and AHS swim coach Savannah Albiar.

First Annual Community Dinner 

The first annual community dinner was hosted at the Veterans Foreign Affairs (VFW) Post 8621 building in Alice on Tuesday. City and county leaders along with local business owners provided a Thanksgiving meal for the community to come together and break bread.  

Mi Casa Home Health Agency was a major supporter of the annual community dinner event.
The community shared a hot Thanksgiving meal during the first annual community dinner.
Welcoming faces at the first annual community dinner at the VFW in Alice.
County Judge Juan Rodriguez Jr. and mental health professional Moe Hill.

Alice ISD students enjoy a Thanksgiving meal 

Students were treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal during lunch at each Alice ISD campus Thursday. Here's how students prepared for their luncheon at Saenz Elementary School.

