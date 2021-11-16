Undocumented migrants found in grain hopper railcar in Duval County

SAN DIEGO- Duval County Sheriff Office and agents from the Freer Station rescued a group of migrants who were trapped inside a grain hopper railcar southwest of San Diego on Monday, Nov. 15.

"The train was stopped at the end of CR 303," said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez. The individuals dropped inside the grain hopper and there was absolutely no way out. By the time officers found the railcar the heat had increased and it was like an oven in there."

The individuals had no means to escape and had been trapped in the grain hopper for several hours.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued the undocumented individuals after receiving a 9-11 call. Inside the locked railcar, agents found a total of 10 individuals. They were medically screened and determined to have no injuries. All ten individuals were from the country of Mexico.

This dangerous method of travel into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late, stated in the report from the Laredo Sector Border Control.