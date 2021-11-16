The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

submitted

KINGSVILLE - Area students at Texas A&M University - Kingsville were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Students were:

Stephanie Cavazos of Alice

Denise Garcia of Alice

Alejandro Gonzalez of Alice

Jasmin Mendez of Alice

Rachel Pulido of Alice

Robbie Runnels of Alice

Roxie Salinas of Alice

Lalo Guzman Jr. of Falfurrias

David Gebert of Orange Grove

Shawntaya Benavides of Premont

Carissa Palacios of Premont

Andrea Jimenez of San Diego

Luis Solis of San Diego

Adrian Vera of San Diego

Gabriel Vera of San Diego

Iris Rivera of Sandia

Hailey Smith of Sandia

Jesus Mireles Jr. of Agua Dulce

Sara Cavazos of Bishop

Max Clarke of Bishop

Maranda Gonzalez of Bishop

Devon Blankenship of Corpus Christi

Ariel Burger of Corpus Christi

Valerie Deleon of Corpus Christi

Rylan Emerson of Corpus Christi

Katherine Flores of Corpus Christi

Brandy Foster of Corpus Christi

Georgiana Gallegos of Corpus Christi

Mollie Goetzel of Corpus Christi

Tara Hansler of Corpus Christi

Jacqueline Ketchum of Corpus Christi

Kurtis Kuypers of Corpus Christi

Joseph Medina of Corpus Christi

Seth Polanco of Corpus Christi

Angelica Reyes of Corpus Christi

Jordan Salazar of Corpus Christi

Dante Soria of Corpus Christi

Ruben Barrera of Robstown

Adrian Fernandez of Robstown

Marcherita Gray-Pritchett of Robstown

Patricia Herrera of Robstown

Estevan Reyna of Robstown

These students are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."