The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
KINGSVILLE - Area students at Texas A&M University - Kingsville were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Students were:
- Stephanie Cavazos of Alice
- Denise Garcia of Alice
- Alejandro Gonzalez of Alice
- Jasmin Mendez of Alice
- Rachel Pulido of Alice
- Robbie Runnels of Alice
- Roxie Salinas of Alice
- Lalo Guzman Jr. of Falfurrias
- David Gebert of Orange Grove
- Shawntaya Benavides of Premont
- Carissa Palacios of Premont
- Andrea Jimenez of San Diego
- Luis Solis of San Diego
- Adrian Vera of San Diego
- Gabriel Vera of San Diego
- Iris Rivera of Sandia
- Hailey Smith of Sandia
- Jesus Mireles Jr. of Agua Dulce
- Sara Cavazos of Bishop
- Max Clarke of Bishop
- Maranda Gonzalez of Bishop
- Devon Blankenship of Corpus Christi
- Ariel Burger of Corpus Christi
- Valerie Deleon of Corpus Christi
- Rylan Emerson of Corpus Christi
- Katherine Flores of Corpus Christi
- Brandy Foster of Corpus Christi
- Georgiana Gallegos of Corpus Christi
- Mollie Goetzel of Corpus Christi
- Tara Hansler of Corpus Christi
- Jacqueline Ketchum of Corpus Christi
- Kurtis Kuypers of Corpus Christi
- Joseph Medina of Corpus Christi
- Seth Polanco of Corpus Christi
- Angelica Reyes of Corpus Christi
- Jordan Salazar of Corpus Christi
- Dante Soria of Corpus Christi
- Ruben Barrera of Robstown
- Adrian Fernandez of Robstown
- Marcherita Gray-Pritchett of Robstown
- Patricia Herrera of Robstown
- Estevan Reyna of Robstown
These students are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."