Duval County Historical Chairman recognized by the state

South Texas historian Graciela Trevino Gonzales will be awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Award from the Texas Historical Commission for her work in Duval County.

Gonzales is recognized for her efforts in preserving Duval County's heritage and promoting visitation to historic places in the State of Texas.

“I am honored to be able to receive this recognition from Texas Historical Commission (THC)," Gonzales said. "I worked with our commission, Judge Saenz, the THC team and the architects to move forward on the preservation of the historic courthouse. It will be a tribute to the vision that Judge Saenz had of complete restoration for the courthouse, and I look forward to continuing the process with our new County Judge EB Garcia.”

Gonzales will be awarded in Austin during the Texas Historical Commission Preservation Awards in February 2022.

"I really feel there are so many others in this state that work hard and deserve this recognition and I share this honor with them," Gonzales humbly added.

Gonzales and her team started the courthouse preservation efforts by partnering with local and state agencies in securing major funding for an Emergency Courthouse Preservation Grant from the state’s Courthouse Preservation Program.

She helped issue a Proclamation in Observance and Memorialization of the Centennial of three men murdered by the Texas Rangers in 1920 which was shared on social media and also with descendants of the victims

Duval County Historical Commission was also invited by the Texas Tropical Trail Region to share a video presentation about Duval County Courthouse, one of Duval County's most notable Texas historical structures. Her work helped feature videos highlighting the importance of preserving the Duval Courthouse as well as plans to move forward with restoration efforts after being awarded an emergency grant by the Texas Historical Commission.

