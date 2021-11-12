Adult, teen charged in connection with burglary

Investigators recovered stolen property on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Electronics and perfume were among the items that were stolen Tuesday from a home on the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

Alice police were called to the area and spoke with witnesses and gathered surveillance video, according to Detective Homero Mendoza.

Mendoza said the investigation led them to a home near Farm-to-Market 1554 and County Road 134 where they observed a suspected SUV vehicle being loaded with stolen property.

A warrant was executed at the home, with the assistance of the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, where investigators arrested 27-year-old Jeremiah Moran and a juvenile boy. Additional stolen property was discovered.

Moran was booked into the JWC jail and charged with burglary of habitation. The juvenile was transported to a detention center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.