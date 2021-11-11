Veterans Day Ceremonies - Honoring the sacrifices made by US soldiers

Ceremonies across the nation paid tribute to the men and women who made a vow to defend and protect the American citizens and their freedoms.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans were honored at the Veterans Day ceremony held by the Alice Rotary Club, Alice Independent School District and the Jim Wells County Ceremony. At 8:30 a.m., many people gathered at the Veterans Park.

Guest speakers were Captain Christopher Charles Palme and SFC Jessica Schrecker.

Schrecker enlisted into the Army at the age of 18 for educational benefits.

"I came from a large military family. All of my family serves. My parents are all Air Force, my older sister is Air Force, my older brother is in the Marine Corps, I'm Army and my little sister is Navy," Schrecker said. "When I got into the Army and went through the grind with my fellow campions, to my left and to my right, that, honestly, changed my entire mindset. It went from simply serving to this is where I belong. For many of us, we find a home within our community and amongst our veterans. Our people to our left and our right is the reason we serve and continue to serve and why we fight the way we do."

Schrecker is a drill sergeant and said that her greatest passion is to train and lead soldier. She has trained over 2,000 Army soldiers before she became a recruiter.

Capt. Palme said his reasons to grow up and serve the Army was G.I. Joe cartoons, action figures and comics. Captain America gave him a fighting chance at being someone's hero, he said.

"I see both of my childhood heroes today...Thank you for making it possible for me to stand here today as a commander and a free American," Capt. Palme said. "I thank (each veteran) for your sacrifice so everyone here today may go to sleep at night without the fear of the enemy knocking down their doors and stealing their most sacred American commodity; safety and security. I am forever in your debt."

The United Veterans Burial Association of Jim Wells County played TAPS and concluded the ceremony with a 21-gun salute.

Other Veterans Day ceremonies held in JWC included Meridian Care of Alice, Retama Manor.