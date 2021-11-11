Students Invited to Participate in 2021-2022 Letters About Literature Texas Competition

submitted

The Texas Center for the Book (TCFB) has launched the 2021-2022 Letters About Literature Texas contest, a program that invites students to respond to authors of books or poetry who have touched their lives. The contest is open to Texas students in grades 4 through 12.

Students, educators, and families: join the Texas Center for the Book in promoting the joys of reading and writing! Participants select a book, book series, essay, play, poem, short story or speech that has made a lasting impact on their lives. They then write a personal letter to the author that reflects how they have been changed, inspired or motivated by the work they selected. State winners receive $100 and will be honored at the 2022 Texas Library Association Conference.

All submissions for the 2021-2022 contest must be submitted through the online platform by 5:00 p.m., Dec. 17, 2021 (CST). A permission form is required for all students who will be younger than 13 on Nov. 4, 2021.

To learn more about the contest, how to submit and to view winning entries from previous years, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/lettersaboutliterature. The site includes a Frequently Asked Questions page, student and teacher submission guidelines, letters from past winners, videos from authors, and the official contest rules. Visit the Educator Resources page to get your own printable bookmarks and student handouts, participation certificates, key dates, permission forms, and a step-by-step teaching guide featuring writing prompts.

For more information on Texas Center for the Book initiatives, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook or contact TCFB Coordinator Rebekah Manley at tcfb@tsl.texas.gov.