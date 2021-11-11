Downtown Alice has a new business buzz: Here's what to know

Looks like downtown Alice may be having a comeback, with a group of recent businesses bringing life back to the area. A recent boost of boutiques and apparel stores have opened up in the last year most of which are women-owned and operated.

Some of the new downtown businesses have included Saved by Grace, Lola's Boutique, Shabby Chic, Horseshoes Western Store, BarnHaus Co., and Hot Dog Company that is awaiting opening day.

The Ramirez family from Action Sports Awards and Gifts have been in business downtown for 22 years and are excited about the new merchants downtown and additional traffic and visitors.

"The last six months we have been able to tell a difference in the traffic and shoppers as the new retail business has moved in," said Missy Ramirez-Escobar. "The downtown merchants have created an online group and we support each other. If a customer comes into my store and we do not carry what they are looking for I will suggest another store located in our downtown area. That is what's so neat about the new growth there is a lot of diversity of merchants."

"Christmas this year will be festive and the place to be for holiday shopping," Escobar added.

Entrepreneur April Rodriguez from Shabby Chic took a leap of faith with her downtown business in 2019 that has proven to be a success.

"It was scary," Rodriguez said. "We put everything we had in this business, doubled our previous retail space, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Honestly, we didn't skip a beat we moved more sales online, and as things have calmed down with COVID the traffic of new customers with new merchants has increased. In fact, parking has recently become a problem- and that is a good problem to have."

Rodriguez grew up in Alice and said, "I always believed the downtown area had potential and to see my family and other invest in the area and now seeing it come to life is exciting."

The city will soon be lighting up a 20 foot Christmas tree downtown for the holidays and a downtown shopping event is scheduled for December 10.

"It is exciting," said Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco. "My main focus is economic development and to bring Alice forward as we continue on the road to recovery. "

"What I would love to see is a microbrewery and small restaurant open up in some of the commercial spaces up for sale," she added. "I think a nice spot downtown for lunch or a late dinner is what Alice needs."

"The downtown business owners have come together to create a positive change in Alice the downtown area is a vital part of economic growth in a community," said Economic Development Director Larry Martinez. "I have spoken to the mayor and the Chamber of Commerce on better ways (we) can help in the economic development to assist the downtown businesses in their efforts for growth."