Veterans Day: Here's a list of events honoring those who have served

For Veterans Day, the community will honor the men and women who gave their service, commitment, and dedication to the foundations of the nation to fight for the freedoms Americans value such as freedom of press and freedom of religion.

Here is a guide of listed events scheduled for Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Honoring Veterans Day hosted by the Alice Rotary

The Alice Rotary Club along with the Alice High School's Interact and AFJROTC students will will have a morning celebration.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Veterans Plaza Park, Alice TX, 78332.

CONTACT: (361) 688-0132

Silver Star Food Stores

Silver Star Food Stores will host a "Brave Breakfast" for veterans with a free potato and egg taco, and a cup of coffee.

WHEN: until 10 a.m Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Silver Star Food Stores 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT: (361) 664-3783

Orange Grove Veterans Day Ceremony

There will be a guest speaker and music performed by the Orange Grove High School Band.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Orange Grove Football Stadium located on Harrold Street at Bulldog Circle, Orange Grove, Texas 78372.

CONTACT: (361)384-2495

City of Robstown presents Veterans Day Salute

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Ruben V. Garza Memorial Park - 500 Block of East Avenue

CONTACT: (361) 933-5214

Premont Independent School District honors Veterans Day

WHEN: 2:15 - 2: 45 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: PECA Campus Old Gym 439 SW 4th St, Premont, TX 78375.

CONTACT: (361) 933-5214

Premont Veterans Day Ceremony

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Downtown County Park, Premont, TX 78375.

CONTACT: Premont Chamber of Commerce (361) 346-2036