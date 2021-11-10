Veterans Day: Here's a list of events honoring those who have served

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
2020 JWC Veterans Day Ceremony

For Veterans Day, the community will honor the men and women  who gave their service, commitment, and dedication to the foundations of the nation to fight for the freedoms Americans value such as freedom of press and freedom of religion.

Here is a guide of listed events scheduled for Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. 

Honoring Veterans Day hosted by the Alice Rotary 

The Alice Rotary Club along with the Alice  High School's Interact and AFJROTC students will will have a morning celebration. 

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHEREVeterans Plaza Park, Alice TX, 78332. 

CONTACT: (361) 688-0132

Silver Star Food Stores 

Silver Star Food Stores will host a "Brave Breakfast" for veterans with a free potato and egg taco, and a cup of coffee. 

WHEN: until 10 a.m Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Silver Star Food Stores 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332

CONTACT:  (361) 664-3783

Orange Grove Veterans Day Ceremony 

There will be a guest speaker and music performed by the Orange Grove High School Band. 

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Orange Grove Football Stadium located on Harrold Street at Bulldog Circle, Orange Grove, Texas 78372.

CONTACT: (361)384-2495

Robstown Veterans Day Ceremony

City of Robstown presents Veterans Day Salute 

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Ruben V. Garza Memorial Park - 500 Block of East Avenue

CONTACT: (361) 933-5214

Premont Independent School District honors Veterans Day 

WHEN: 2:15 - 2: 45 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: PECA Campus Old Gym 439 SW 4th St, Premont, TX 78375.

CONTACT: (361) 933-5214

Premont Veterans Day Ceremony 

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Downtown County Park,  Premont, TX 78375.

CONTACT: Premont Chamber of Commerce  (361) 346-2036