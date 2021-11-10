Veterans Day: Here's a list of events honoring those who have served
For Veterans Day, the community will honor the men and women who gave their service, commitment, and dedication to the foundations of the nation to fight for the freedoms Americans value such as freedom of press and freedom of religion.
Here is a guide of listed events scheduled for Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Honoring Veterans Day hosted by the Alice Rotary
The Alice Rotary Club along with the Alice High School's Interact and AFJROTC students will will have a morning celebration.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: Veterans Plaza Park, Alice TX, 78332.
CONTACT: (361) 688-0132
Silver Star Food Stores
Silver Star Food Stores will host a "Brave Breakfast" for veterans with a free potato and egg taco, and a cup of coffee.
WHEN: until 10 a.m Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: Silver Star Food Stores 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332
CONTACT: (361) 664-3783
Orange Grove Veterans Day Ceremony
There will be a guest speaker and music performed by the Orange Grove High School Band.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: Orange Grove Football Stadium located on Harrold Street at Bulldog Circle, Orange Grove, Texas 78372.
CONTACT: (361)384-2495
City of Robstown presents Veterans Day Salute
WHEN: 9 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: Ruben V. Garza Memorial Park - 500 Block of East Avenue
CONTACT: (361) 933-5214
Premont Independent School District honors Veterans Day
WHEN: 2:15 - 2: 45 p.m. Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: PECA Campus Old Gym 439 SW 4th St, Premont, TX 78375.
CONTACT: (361) 933-5214
Premont Veterans Day Ceremony
WHEN: 10 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11
WHERE: Downtown County Park, Premont, TX 78375.
CONTACT: Premont Chamber of Commerce (361) 346-2036