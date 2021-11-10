San Diego ISD earns state’s highest fiscal accountability rating

Staff Reports

San Diego Independent School District received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system.

The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of San Diego ISD’s financial management and reporting system.

The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.San Diego ISD received a perfect score of 100 on Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating.

“We are very pleased with San Diego ISD’s School FIRST rating. This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars. This rating shows that San Diego ISD schools are accountable not only for student learning but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently," said Dr. Rodrigo H. Peña, superintendent of San Diego ISD.

The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement,” followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,” “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.”

San Diego ISD has achieved the highest rating for 6 prior years.