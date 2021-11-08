Sheriff's investigators and Crime Stoppers offer reward in connection with county fair shooting

Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of South Texas, Inc. are offering a $2,000 reward for the arrest and grand jury indictment for the person or persons involved in the shooting that occurred at the county fair.

A fight between teenagers erupted at the fair on Saturday, Oct. 23 at around 10:30 p.m. The fight led to a 13-year-old boy being stabbed and fighting for his life, said Lt. Alan Gonzalez. A person was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing.

Gonzalez said there were several large fights between unknown individuals on the carnival portion of the county fair.

During the course of these fights a firearm was brandished and discharged. Those in attendance at the county fair ran for cover after hearing the shoots fired, according to Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Sheriff investigators need the public's assistance in identifying the in individuals involved in the fights and the individual(s) who discharged the firearm.

If anyone knows the identity of the person(s) who discharged the firearm, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 361-664-STOP(7867). If the tip leads to the arrest and grand jury indictment, it could earn you a reward of $2000. All tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.

