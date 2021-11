staff reports

The Alice, San Diego and Freer Rotary Club members and guests recently welcomed District 5930 Moto Polio Bike Ride as they rode 800 miles on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Polio riders raised over $20,000 to eradicate Polio internationally, said Mike Dickerson. Each year the polio riders take a trip through South Texas making stops to visit Rotary Clubs along the way.

