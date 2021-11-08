Jim Wells Commissioners Court vote to keep redistricting lines the same

The Jim Wells County Commissioners Court held their scheduled court hearing on Monday, Nov. 8. Major highlights on the agenda included the demise of redistricting county lines and new possible changes to the American Rescue Funds for the area.

Political boundary lines can change every 10 years due to population growth data gathered by the decade census.

"During the 2020 census, the mandatory variance per precinct to change lines would need to have grown in population more than 10 percent than the smallest precinct growth," said County Attorney Michael Guerra. "Jim Wells County's highest population precinct grew 9.1 percent more than the smallest leaving a .9 percent window for the commissioners to vote on their discretion."

Commissioners voted unanimously to keep the lines the same and not adopt any new changes for the next 10 years.

Jim Wells County population data from the 2020 Census:

Precinct 1: 9394

Precinct 2: 10154

Precinct 3: 10073

Precinct 4: 9270

Yolanda Moran presented new updates regarding the American Rescue Plan funds for the county. Moran presented information on the Senate Bill 3011 that passed on Oct. 19.

"If the bill passes at the U.S. House of Representatives it will give the county more flexibility with how the ARP funds can be spent," Moran said. "The major highlights will include an additional category for funding for improved transportation, revenue loss and government services. All monies can be used for one category or portions to separate efforts. This new bill will loosen some of the previous restrictions."

Moran asked the court to participate in signing a letter of recommendation on the new bill. Her efforts for community input will be on the future agenda to discuss community needs for consideration regarding the ARP funds and spending.