Alice police to enforce city's sign ordinance

Starting Dec. 1, the Alice Police Department will enforce the city's ordinance to placing signs on utility poles.

The placing a sign of any kind, garage sale, yard sale, etc. on a utility pole is a violation of Section 14.01.016 of the City of Alice Municipal Code, according to Lt. Enrique Saenz.

Officers will begin to file complaints against those violators with Municipal Court.

Violators have until Dec. 1 to remove signs.

Violators could be subject to a fine not to exceed $500 if they don't comply with the ordinance, Saenz said.

The city ordinances are:

Sec. 14.01.016. - Signs on utility poles.

It is an offense for a responsible party to install a sign on utility poles except for signs that are required by law, provide safety instructions, or are otherwise customarily found on utility poles.

(Ord. No. 1981, § 2, 8-14-2014)

Sec. 14.08.003. - Criminal penalty.

Each violation of the following sections of this chapter constitutes a separate criminal offense, punishable by a fine not exceeding $500.