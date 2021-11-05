Sheriff vehicle catches fire at school campus

SAN DIEGO - Firefighters were called to the north side of Bernanda Jaime Junior High in San Diego Friday, Nov. 5 for a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle on fire was a Duval County Sheriff vehicle used at the campus as security officers secure the daily activities of the students and administration.

San Diego firefighters extinguished fire shortly after arriving.

Fire Chief Juan Soliz said the vehicel's equipment may have malfunctioned. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Soliz does not expect foul play, but an investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.