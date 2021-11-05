Looking for plans to kick off the holiday season? Here's your November guide

The Holiday Season is officially here and in South Texas the festivities will begin. Here's a round-up guide of things to do and events happening from Robstown to Alice in the Coastal Bend.

The Peddler Show in Robstown

Shop from local designers, artisans, creators, and craftsmen from all over the country for holiday gifts.

WHEN:

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fri. Nov. 5

9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sat. Nov. 6

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sun. Nov. 7

WHERE: Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in the Marvin and Laura Berry Pavilion located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380.

TICKET INFORMATION:

All Tickets Must Now Be Purchased Online. For the safety of The Peddler Show customers, vendors, and staff, ticket sales will NOT be available onsite. Purchase your tickets in advance from your computer or phone.

For the safety of The Peddler Show customers, vendors, and staff, ticket sales will NOT be available onsite. Purchase your tickets in advance from your computer or phone. Purchase Tickets at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds website.

COST:

Weekend Pass (Good all days of the show): $8

Any one day pass $5

Kids 12 & Under: FREE

FREE Admission for Teachers, Military, First Responders, and Medical Professionals. Register for your ticket and present with a proper ID at the gate for free admission.

Tejano Festival in Robstown

Tejano Festival in honor of the memory of Eligo Escobar and presentation of music scholarships.

WHEN: 12 p.m. Sun, Nov 7

WHERE: KC Hall located at 2137 US-77 Business, Robstown, TX

COST: Free

Honoring Veteran's Day hosted by the Alice Rotary

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 11

WHERE: Veterans Plaza Park, 3001 S Johnson St, Alice TX, 78332.

COST: Free

Fall Market Days in Orange Grove hosted by Christina's Place

Vendors wanted! This event will host artists, crafts and unique collectible items.

WHEN: 9 a.m- 6 p.m. Sat. Nov. 13

WHERE: 114 South Leona Street Orange Grove, TX 78372.

CONTACT: (361) 490-4112 or visit Christina's Place Facebook Page

Alice Farmer's Market

The Alice Farmers Market will have new vendors this weekend atfrom This weekend the market will be selling local organic meats, farm goods and locally made jellies and jams.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. Nov. 13

WHERE: 1250 E. Houston St. Alice, TX 78332 (Sutherland's parking lot)

CONTACT: Tony Piccola at 512-905-1995.

The Conjunto Festival

Tejano musicians such as Marcos Orozco, Lucky Joe, Los Chamacos, South Texas Homies, Sunny Sauceda and many more. There will be a merchant's expo, food and craft booths and meet and greets with the artists.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13

WHERE: La Vision Park on 1013 South 281 Bypass.

COST: Free for General Admission and $50 for VIP tickets

TICKETS: Conjunto Festival- Alice

Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Alice

A first annual community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Mi Casa Home Health and Hospice

WHEN: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 16

WHERE: The VFW building, located at 2220 N. Texas Blvd. Alice. Texas 78332.

COST: Free

Shabby Chic presents "Shopping after Dark" Holiday Edition

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sat. Nov. 20

WHERE: Downtown Alice on Mainstreet Alice, TX 78332.

CONTACT: (361) 453-4029 or visit Shabby Chic Collection Facebook page

SAXET Gun Show in Robstown

For over 20 years, SAXET Gun Shows have been the landmark gun and outdoor product trade shows for south and central Texas. Shows are consistently filled to capacity with a huge variety of firearms, accessories, ammunition, knives, tactical gear, hunting, and target sports products, worthwhile organizations, and much more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sat. Nov. 13, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun. Nov. 14

WHERE: Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in the Marvin and Laura Berry Pavilion located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380.

COST: