Horseshoes Western Store, Beauty Chic hold grand openings

A grand opening celebrations was held Friday, Nov. 5 for two downtown businesses.

Blanca Castillo-Garcia and her husband, Jimmy Garcia, recently moved their western store to 312 E. Main Street. They have had more foot traffic with shoppers looking for stylish western clothes and accessories.

Their daughter, Gabriella Reynado, also opened up her store Beauty Chic. Beauty Chic is within her parents boutique.

Beauty Chic sells women's fashion clothing and accessories.

The grand opening was a celebration with family, friends and the community. There was food and live music by JR Castillo and Robert Ray.

