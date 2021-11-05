Horseshoes Western Store, Beauty Chic hold grand openings

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

A grand opening celebrations was held Friday, Nov. 5 for two downtown businesses. 

Blanca Castillo-Garcia and her husband, Jimmy Garcia, recently moved their western store to 312 E. Main Street. They have had more foot traffic with shoppers looking for stylish western clothes and accessories.

Horseshoes Western Store ribbon cutting ceremony.

Their daughter, Gabriella Reynado, also opened up her store Beauty Chic. Beauty Chic is within her parents boutique. 

Beauty Chic Grand Opening

Beauty Chic sells women's fashion clothing and accessories.

The grand opening was a celebration with family, friends and the community. There was food and live music by JR Castillo and Robert Ray.

Community and city members partake in the grand opening of two new businesses.
JR Castillo plays at grand opening.
Shoppers at the grand opening of Horseshoes Western Store and Beauty Chic.
Robert Ray plays at the Horseshoes Western Store and Beauty Chic grand opening.

