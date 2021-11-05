Alice artist finishes Our Lady of Guadalupe mural at St. Joseph Catholic Church

Local artist Daniel "Banner" Moreno is one step closer to beautifying the landscape of the city he calls home. He recently put the last touches on his latest mural of the Our Lady of Guadalupe at the St. Joseph Catholic Church on Reynolds Street.

Moreno, a tattoo artist by trade, started his mural expedition during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. Since that time, he has completed an array of art projects throughout the Alice area.

This latest piece of art was a total overhaul from the original faded Our Lady of Guadalupe painted on the parish wall.

"The original was completely painted over and I started from scratch," Moreno explained. "She is much larger than the original piece with a variety of added details."

"This mural represents our culture," Moreno added.

Father Chris Becerra from the church asked Moreno to add the quote ¿No estoy yo aquí, que soy tu madre? to the mural.

"It was important to him that I added the quote," Moreno said. "It is difficult to translate the full meaning to English but it means 'Don’t be afraid. Am I, who am your Mother, not here?'”

"I think the quote is an important message right now after we have endured the pandemic," Father Chris Becerra said. "Many of us are afraid, many of us have lost our loved ones and this message reminds us we are not alone."

"The renewal of the Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Francis sculptor is symbolic to how (we) should try to trust our faith and embrace the life we have been given as we move ahead," he added.

After finishing the mural the church asked Moreno to try to fix the broken St. Francis sculpture. After some mold and paint, the St. Francis sculpture is looking much better than it has in a long time.

"The mural and St. Francis sculpture look great; Daniel did an excellent job," Becerra added.

Moreno had the vision to beautify Alice when the pandemic started. Now, over a year later, his body of work is something to take notice of as he has created a level of change and a portfolio of art throughout the entire community.

More Coverage:

More:South Texas tattoo artist Daniel Moreno finds new inspiration in Alice with murals

More:There's a new mural in town. Here's why 'Alice es Buena Gente' made a comeback