Teenagers detained on burglary charges

Four teenagers were detained Wednesday, Nov. 3, by Alice police in connection with recent burglaries that occurred on the south side area, according to Sgt. Juan Martinez.

Sgt. Martinez said Alice police were dispatched to the Hacienda Apartments, on South Cameron Street, when a man found the juveniles inside his vehicle.

The man was able to chase the juveniles; three girls and one boy, but was threatened to be assaulted with a baseball bat. One of the girls and the boy ran into an apartment.

When police arrived they were able to detain two of the girls. Upon questioning, the girls revealed that they had been burglarizing vehicles on the south side of town, police said.

Following the interview of the two girls, police made contact with an adult at the apartment inside the apartment where the other two teenagers were seen running into.

According to Sgt. Martinez, police located the teenagers inside a room with stolen property. The male juvenile also had stolen property on him.

The teenagers were transported to a detention center to be charged with burglary of a vehicle. The male juvenile was also charged with sexual assault of a child on a separate incident.

Sgt. Martinez said the sexual assault charge stems from an incident involving the boy and one of the female suspects.

The stolen property has and continues to be returned to the owners.

Due to the age of the juveniles, names will not be released.