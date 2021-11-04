Suspicious men arrested in connection with theft at vacant home

Police responded to a call at a vacant home for suspicious men on the 1000 block of North Wright Street.

The two men, 55-year-old Jose Javier Rosas and 53-year-old Alejandra Ramirez, were accused of stealing the large air condition window unit from the abandoned residence, said Detective Homero Mendoza.

Police began an investigation. The men were in a gray truck parked near the intersection of Third and North Wright Street with the stolen unit in the bed of their truck. Sgt. Orlando Jasso made contact with Rosas and Ramirez.

The men were charged with burglary of a building. Pending charges on Ramirez for carrying marijuana on him.

Mendoza said the men were transported to the Jim Wells County jail.