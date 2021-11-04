Project Paz promotes services for people with mental and chronic illnesses

submitted

Project Paz Promoting Alma and Zalud provides navigation services to individuals with sever mental illness and chronic illnesses that residents of rural communities in Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells and Kleberg Counties.

The interventions are client directed classes that manage chronic illnesses, health and wellness and substance use in collaboration with existing community partners.

"The Clubhouse is a voluntary work environment, that helps individuals with a clinically diagnosis of Mental Health get back to the community. A safe space where they can show case their talents. We provide a holistic sense of environment for our members, not only physically but mentally as well. We wanted to share with the public that we are having open enrollment," said Toni Vasquez.

Navigation services include transportation that supports adherence to follow up care, chronic disease management classes and reduce social isolation by chronic illnesses. Project Promoting Alma and Zalud measure's improvement in depression, access to care and quality of life.

For more information call 361-668-3158 or 361-279-2100. For referral information please contact your Coastal Plains, counselor and or case worker.