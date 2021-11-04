CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice Nurses were surprised with tokens of appreciation

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Nurses at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice were surprised with gift cards as a small token of appreciation for their work especially with the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, hospital leaders began visiting nurses and distributing H-E-B gift cards that were donated to nursing teams in Alice and Kingsville.

"Little things like this are really making a difference to morale as so many people in our community hospitals have been working so hard," said Katy Kiser, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospitals.

Nurses at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice received H-E-B gift cards as token of appreciation.
Nurses received token of appreciation at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice nurses were surprised with tokens of appreciation.
Speeches from Margot Rios, Chief Nursing Officer, were given to thank and inspire nurses at the Alice Hospital.