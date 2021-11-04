CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice nurses were surprised with tokens of appreciation.

Nurses at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice were surprised with gift cards as a small token of appreciation for their work especially with the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, hospital leaders began visiting nurses and distributing H-E-B gift cards that were donated to nursing teams in Alice and Kingsville.

"Little things like this are really making a difference to morale as so many people in our community hospitals have been working so hard," said Katy Kiser, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospitals.