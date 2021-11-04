Badger Band State Bound

submitted

BEN BOLT - The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School Badger Band is going to the 2A UIL State Marching contest in San Antonio at the Alamo Dome on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

This is the second time the band has advanced to the state marching contest in the last four years, according to Adan Salinas, band director.

In 2018, they place first at the Area E Marching contest and earned Area E Champions. In 2019, was a non-state year for the 2A band classification. In 2020, the Badger Band didn’t participate in the marching session, due to COVID.

Now, in 2021, the Badger Band has come back strong and earned second place at this years UIL 2A Area E Marching Contest, giving them the opportunity to participate in the UIL 2A State Marching Contest, Salinas said.

Salinas and his wife, Enedina, are the band directors. They are a married couple band director team that enjoys working with their students. This is their fourth year with the school district. They are proud of the accomplishments the students have greatly earned this marching season.

Directors thank Superintendent Mike Barrera, Principal Gus Barrera, and Athletic Director Gary Cunningham for their support. The Directors would also like to thank George Gonzalez and Jilma Vela for keeping the band students safe on trips and of course the Badger Band Booster President Elda Ramos, Treasure Aaron Carbajal and the band parents for all their support.