Alice High School choir members recently earned a place in the TMEA Region IX Region Choir. Zane Balderas, Israel Villegas, Cathy Fraga and Carly Martinez were to perform in the Region Choir Clinic and Concert in November.

Villegas advanced to the Area round of auditions in January. At that audition, he has the potential to earn a place in the TMEA Small School All-State Mixed Choir.