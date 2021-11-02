Dia de Los Muertos: South Texas baker honors his father's legacy

Many in the Alice community know Ruben Contreras, the notorious baker from Nortex Bakery. Contreras has been waking up at three every morning to bake some of the best Mexican pastries as voted by locals for over 40 years as a Reader's Choice favorite in the local newspaper.

For All Souls' Day, the popular 77-year-old baker wanted to honor his dad for all his love. It goes to show that it does not matter how much time goes by a parent's love is never forgotten.

Ruben Contreras reminisces about his dad, "He was born in Detroit, Michigan and despite difficulties, he rarely complained and always tried to take care of his wife and 10 children."

Antonio's mother died when he was 6-years-old and his father sent him to live in Mexico with his grandmother where he grew up poor and illiterate. At age 11, he was infected with smallpox and had little chance to survive. Around age 15, his long-lost father takes him to his great grand father’s bakery in Michoacán where he stayed as an apprentice to learn the baking trade. As time would tell that would be the last time they saw each other because his father died shortly after in the Philippines while serving in the military.

During his time in Michoacán, he married his wife, Sara, and started a family.

As time went on, work became scarce so Antonio crossed over to the U.S. as a bracero to work in the fields. The reality is he didn’t need a work permit because he was born in the U.S., but he didn’t know due to being illiterate with poor family communication, Ruben explained.

"Eventually, he crossed back to the U.S., twice, when and a kind employer spoke on his behalf explaining the situation to immigration authorities. Once his citizenship was recognized he began to bring his family to the U.S.," Ruben said.

Antonio worked for Bernal's Bakery a pastry shop across the street on Cameron in Alice, where he continued working for many years until he opened up a shop with Ruben.

"In 1985, I opened a business and (we) worked together there from 1985 until shortly before his death in 2008," Ruben said.

In memory of Antonio F. Contreras who was born on Nov. 12, 1923, and died on Sept. 20, 2008.