New retail: Harbor Freight is expected to open this winter

Harbor Freight Tools, announced Tuesday, Nov. 2 that it will be opening a new store in Alice. It will be located at 1720 E. Main Street and is expected to open this winter.

An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Alice area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Alice for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Alice area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.

In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s number one employer for Veterans across all industries, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Alice, TX”.

