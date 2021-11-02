Espinoza family breaks ground on future home

The Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board of directors and the Espinoza family used the golden shovels to break ground at the site of the 19th home on Monday, Nov. 1.

Cassandra, Jacob and their two daughters, 9-year-old Mia and 4-year-old Mylah will have their own home on the 900 block of South Adams. The Espinoza had been bouncing around from apartments and rentals. Now, they are fixing to work on their home along side care-a-vanners and the JWC Habitat for Humanity.

The entire family is excited to have their home started, Cassandra said.

A prayer was said by Preacher Jeff MacDougall from Morningside Drive Church of Christ to bless the land and future home.

All families chosen for a home through the non-profit organization will put in 300 hours of sweat equity. JWC Habitat for Humanity houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.

