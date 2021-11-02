Election Day 2021: Live results for Alice Bond and Texas propositions

Election day was Nov. 2 and South Texas residents voted on the Alice ISD Bond and State Constitutional Amendments.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. in Texas.

Here are the unofficial numbers.

ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

For: 406 Votes 44.32%

Against: 510 Votes 55.68%

Proposition A

The issuance of $2.7 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school facilities.

For: 319 Votes 34.75%

Against: 599 Votes 65.25%

Proposition B

The issuance of $3.2 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school stadium facilities.

The total bond amount for both projects would total $5.9M and would include the following projected property tax increases.

.0012 tax increase

0.74 annual

.06 monthly

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

For 1,042 Votes 79.30%

Against 272 Votes 20.70%

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

For 785 Votes 59.70%

Against 530 Votes 40.30%

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

For 856 Votes 66.20%

Against 437 33.80%

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

For 733 Votes 57.18%

Against 549 Votes 42.82%

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

For 742 Votes 58.56%

Against 525 Votes 41.44%

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

For 1,073 Votes 82.41%

Against 229 Votes 17.59%

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

For: 1,162 Votes 87.83%

Against: 161 Votes 12.17%

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Duval County: The Texas propositions have not been posted at this time. Check back for live updates.