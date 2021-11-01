Stripes® In-Store Campaign to Raise Funds for Driscoll Children’s Hospital

submitted

Stripes® Stores have announced its in-store charitable fundraising campaign benefiting Driscoll Children’s Hospital (DCH) to raise money for the children and youth of South Texas as part of its November Month of Giving program.

From now until Nov. 30, Stripes stores in South Texas are giving customers the opportunity to donate $1 or more to raise funds for Driscoll Children’s Hospital, which serves patients from all over South Texas and beyond. Customers may purchase the $1 paper icon to donate while shopping at Stripes.

This year celebrates the 27th anniversary of Stripes’ partnership with Driscoll, and the 12th anniversary of branding the Stripes Child Life Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. The program assists Child Life Specialists to help decrease stress and anxiety that may be felt by some patients and their families during their hospital experience.

Child Life Specialists often use play as a coping strategy to assist patients. The Child Life Specialists serve numerous hospital departments on both the Corpus Christi campus and in some specialty areas in South Texas.

“We feel a special connection with the team at Stripes and are pleased they want to continue their support to Driscoll Children’s Hospital Child Life Department,” said Lisa Cervantez, Lead Child Life Specialist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Stripes is known for its commitment to children and youth’s health and education programs in the communities where they are located. Stripes has been an outstanding collaborator and donor to Driscoll Children’s Hospital since 1994, giving back more than $5.5 million to help local children.

Every donation helps to fund vital medical care, equipment and therapy programs that save and improve the lives of sick and injured children.

“We are committed to supporting local children and youth in the communities where we live and work. Our Driscoll Children’s Hospital in-store fundraiser will support the Stripes Child Life program, which is a critical patient program serving children in the South Texas region,” said Thelma Delgado, Zone Vice President at 7-Eleven, Inc. “For nearly thirty years, Stripes has been supporting Driscoll Children’s Hospital, and we are proud to have the Child Life program named after Stripes, which represents our passionate team members and generous customers.”