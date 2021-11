Alice city employees held a Halloween costume contest Friday, Oct. 29. Employees dressed in the scariest or prettiest.

First place costume was was Maricela Perez as Winnie Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. Second place was Jennifer Ruiz as Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, and honorable mention was Yolanda Bueno as Medusa.

Judges were Barbara Reaves, John Lemon and Hector Valverde.