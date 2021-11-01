Election Day: Voting location changes for Tues. Nov. 2 for Jim Wells County

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day and some last-minute changes are in effect for Jim Wells County. The location sites have been amended to only four locations due to an administrative error.

"The Jim Wells County Commissioners Court voted on the four locations for this November election day and due to the state constitution amendment changes on the ballot the votes cast on election day can only be submitted at the registered voters specific precinct location," said Elections Admistatoror Richard Guerra.

"Early voting totaled 508 votes and I hope election day has a good turn out," he added.

Updated voting locations:

Premont City Hall #5 (Precincts 4,11,14 will vote here)

200 S Agnes St., Premont, TX

Ben Bolt Fitness Center #6 (Precincts 5,10,17 will vote here)

401 Whitney Dr., Ben Bolt, TX

JWC Courthouse #7 (Precincts 1,6,7,9,12,13,15,16,18,19,20,22 will vote here)

200 North Almond St., Alice, TX

OG City Hall #8 (Precincts 2,3,8 will vote here)

310 W. Pundt Ave, Orange Grove, TX

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

For

Against

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

For

Against

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

For

Against

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

For

Against

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

For

Against

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

For

Against

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

For

Against

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

ALICE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

For

Against

Proposition A

The issuance of $2.7 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school facilities.

For

Against

Proposition B

The issuance of $3.2 million of bonds by the Alice Independent School District for school stadium facilities.

The total bond amount for both projects would total $5.9M and would include the following projected property tax increases.

.0012 tax increase

0.74 annual

.06 monthly