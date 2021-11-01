EKG Certification to be offered at San Diego High School in the Spring of 2022

SAN DIEGO - The Health Science department at San Diego High School is about to add another program that will help students earn an EKG certificate in the spring of 2022. It will be possible through a partnership with Del Mar College from Corpus Christi.

Through this program, 10 students, composed of juniors and seniors, will have the opportunity to receive onsite instruction and training beginning in January. Students will go through a very rigorous curriculum that will help prepare them for the workforce after they complete high school.

An informational session about the program was provided to students and parents on October 13th. The Coastal Bend instructors delivered a presentation that described the program in detail along with the requirements that will need to be met in order to participate in the EKG instructional program.

SDHS administrators are excited to offer the EKG program to students and hopes to continue offering additional health science certifications with a goal of creating a Health Science Academy, according to a press release sent by Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena.