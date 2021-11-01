Coastal Bend College: Crime Scene Reconstruction and Simulation Technology added to curriculum

Staff Reports

BEEVILLE-Coastal Bend College (CBC) announced today Crime Scene Reconstruction and Simulation is now a part of the Forensic Science Associates of Applied Sciences (A.A.S) program.

Students will receive hands-on training in 3D laser capture, 2D handheld scanners, and 360 digital imaging as part of the curriculum in the Forensic Science A.A.S. degree. The technological package from Faro Technologies includes the computerized layered imaging and reconstruction currently utilized to document scenes and record important forensic data of a crime event for courtroom presentation. Students successfully completing the embedded learning will also receive a Faro Certification of Technology.

Hands-On Learning with CSI Technology

Graduate with a Forensic Science A.A.S and Specialized Certification

Offered at the Beeville and Alice Campuses

Coastal Bend College will be the first higher education institution in Texas to utilize this package which includes offering a FARO Technology Certification for Forensic Science: Crime Scene. In addition, CBC will be among the first in the nation to utilize this package which includes instructors certified as trainers.

“Our Forensic Science and Law Enforcement programs are making significant advances including technology within our programs. Providing hands-on training with industry equipment not only increases topic learning through application, but also marketable skills that are otherwise a cost incurred by the hiring agencies. In addition, the public, most importantly juries, have expectations of the technological capabilities seen on crime shows. The concern for biased manipulation of crime scene reconstructions has been addressed with scientific measures set forth by standards reviews of organizations such as the National Institute of Justice and the Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science. On an instructor level, setting up a crime scene apartment within our building or replicating an outdoor extraction of bones, requires creative planning and thinking for the instructor, as well as the students. The added benefit is learning and working as a team for continual growth within a field that requires integrity, dedication, and determination." said Dr. Lisa C. Bowman-Bowen, CBC Division Coordinator for Public and Professional Services. The student certification will take place in the Death Investigation II course (beginning in Spring 2022 for May 2022 graduates). In the future, prior familiarity with the basic crime sketch will be offered in the Criminal Investigation, and then expanded upon with the 2D modeling in Death Investigation I.

FARO Technologies hardware and software is utilized for students training in state-of-the-art forensic science technology. FARO’s powerful 3D laser scanning solutions allow investigators to document scenes, supplying more comprehensive data faster, resulting in more accurate analysis, identification of victims, and resolution of cases, as reported by FARO Technologies.

Forensic science has changed considerably over the years, with technology such as 3D scanning and reality capture now playing a critical role in the preservation of crime scenes so that investigators can continue to return to the virtual crime scene to evaluate evidence. By storing that information digitally, forensic investigators can review even the most minute details and share that information before returning to the crime as many times as needed.

Criminalist careers are in high demand. Granted, the popularity of shows like “CSI”, “Law & Order”, and “Bones” brought forensic science into the mainstream. Still, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS 2021) has also noted an uptick in demand. From 2019 to 2029, forensic science technicians, who share a similar occupational title to criminalists, are projected to grow by 14 percent, a rate that is faster than the average for all occupations at 4 percent, according to forensicscolleges.com.