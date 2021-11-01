Chuy’s, Driscoll Children’s Hospital team up for holiday toy drive

submitted

Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Chuy’s are teaming up to help make the holidays brighter for the children of South Texas.

From now till Dec. 15th, Chuy's Corpus Christi is partnering with Driscoll Children's Hospital to provide toys for families in need this holiday season through the Chuy’s Cares Toy Drive and Fundraiser.

Stop at Chuy's Corpus Christi, located at 5933 South Padre Island Drive, and drop off a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 donation and receive a free queso.

Click here to view Driscoll Children's Hospital Toy Wish List:

“We provide toys not only to our inpatient families but also to the children who visit our clinics, and for special occasions throughout the year like when a child is celebrating their birthday in the hospital,” said Lizette Saenz, Director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. “We rely on the community’s help with this effort in making sure each child feels celebrated. We are grateful to Chuy’s and their customers for their willingness to give.”