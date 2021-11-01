Bridging Families - Cory and Julia

submitted

Children of all ages have been in the foster system waiting for their forever families. Two teenagers, Cory and Julia, are just some of those waiting.

Cory, 14

Meet Cory, a spirited and spunky 14-year-old boy. He enjoys a variety of music, but he has a soft spot in his heart for patriotic songs. Cory enjoys playing video games, collecting Pokemon cards and reading books. He is interested in the weather and natural disasters. He thrives to have a career related to studying the weather, or protecting and serving in a law enforcement field.

Cory loves pizza, burgers, and ice cream, everything a boy his age would typically love. He also likes to venture outside and play on his bike, scooter, and will jump at the chance to cool off in a swimming pool on a hot day.

Cory hopes to have a family that will encourage his education and career goals. He is also a friend to all types of animals and would really enjoy any type of family pet.

Julia, 16

Julia is described by her adoption caseworker as a sweet, and loving 16-year-old teen.

Julia really likes going to school, where she does well, and enjoys seeing her friends. On the weekend, she is also a fan of shopping and can make a day out of window shopping from store to store. Just like many teens, Julia enjoys watching movies, listening to music or playing video games in her free time.

Julia loves jewelry, especially bracelets, and usually has them stacked on her wrists. Julia is very creative and is usually found with a pouch full of colored pens, as she has a talent for artwork.

Julia says she would like to be adopted by a two-parent household, who will love and guide her as she seeks to reach her full potential. And if there are sibling in the home, even better, as Julia gets along very well with younger children, as she enjoys assisting with caretaking.

If you think you could be Cory or Julia’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.