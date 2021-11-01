All Souls Day: Here's the Alice gravesite blessing schedule

The City of Alice and Jim Wells County worked together and combined resources and staff for a major clean-up event at the Collins Cemetery last week. County commissioner Margie Gonzalez organized the event with the help of commissioner Renee Chapa. The clean-up was in response to the All Souls Day event scheduled on Tues. Nov. 2. The group had their work cut out for them and clean-up efforts lasted most of the day.

"We needed to help clean up the gravesite as honor the families and priests that will be here on Tuesday," Gonzalez said.

The Old Collins cemetery has been a sore topic for a decade since the previous owner from Walker - Mora funeral was shut down for illegal practices. The area of Collins Cemetery referred to as Old Collins Cemetery is normally not mowed and cleaned up and has brought on a series of complaints and issues for the city of Alice.

Despite the current conflicts, at the cemetery; county and city staff made sure the gravesites were cleaned up for All Souls Day.

Information:

(Blessings at the Gravesites schedule)

8:30 a.m. - 6: 30 p.m. Old and New Collins Cemterery

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.Roberson- Collins Cemetery

10 a.m. - 11: 30 a.m. Roselawn Cemetery

5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Roselawn Cemetery

