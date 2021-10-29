State of the City: Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco talks city budget, business and successes

The City of State was held on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Alice County Club with a large turnout of community and leadership participation.

State Senator "Chuy" Hinojosa, county officials, and the community were there to support Mayor Cynthia Carrasco at the city address. However, Councilman Pete Crisp was the only Alice city council member in attendance. Councilmembers Sandra Bowen, Robert Molina and Ron Burke did not attend the event.

"I have great gratitude and a sense of responsibility with the role as city mayor," Carrasco said. "There still is a lot of work to be done. I'm working to bring the City of Alice forward by capitalizing on our positives. This is a small community with an airport, golf course and lake with a marketable location, location, location factor to metropolitan cities that makes Alice unique and desirable for future business."

She highlighted gratitude for current and previous leadership in response to the pandemic and city staff for their efforts.

Positive highlights included:

A balanced city budget after years in a deficit;

The brackish water plant in the process;

City firefighters and police department; and

Economic development with new retail businesses in the area.

"The Jim Wells County leadership wanted to make it a point to support Mayor Carrasco during this address so the county and city can continue to work together to bring our area forward and work together," said Judge Juan Rodriguez.

Senator Hinojosa spoke during the event and touched on redistricting lines for Jim Wells County and small changes that will take affect in the area and his support for the city's efforts for positive change.

More Coverage:

More:The City of Alice made a deal for a brackish desalination plant. Here's what to know.

More:City council approves lowered tax rate and new city budget

More:Outnumbered: Alice mayor questions timing, motive behind new ordinance