Mother, Daughter Daycare wins awards for their childcare

Cindorelia's Child Care has been taking care of children in Alice for nearly 40 years. Recently the community decided to recognized their child care in the 2021 Readers' Choice. The daycare was honored with three awards in the Alice Echo-News Journals' 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.

They were named best daycare, best pre-school and the best daycare teacher.

Cindorelia's Child Care is a mother and daughters owned and operated business that takes pride in their love for children, their love for God, their love for each other and set an example as strong female power and success.

The matriarch, Orelia Luna, has been taking care of children for over 40 years. She started with a home daycare business in Freer and recently moved back to her hometown of Alice. Daughter, Crystal Luna received her bachelor's degree in early childhood development and the two opened the business in February.

"Our business has been rooted in faith," Orelia said . "When we opened just before the freeze the business was a safe haven for many in the community. This whole process has been a lot of work but also somewhat easy. It's like it all fell into place and was somewhat blessed with these little synchronistic messages from my deceased father that this was meant to happen."

Cindorelia's Child Care has a 28 child capacity and has 28 children daily with a two-year waiting list. The business has been successful through word of mouth without any marketing. They recently started a Facebook page for communication efforts for the parents and the community.

"Our mission is to love children, create a space for learning and provide safety for the kids and a sense of peace for the parents that entrust their children to us. My family is grateful for these awards because we are recognized by our community. Thank you, we are grateful," added Crystal.