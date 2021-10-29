Monster's Smokehouse takes Best BBQ Award in 2021 Readers' Choice

Monster's Smokehouse BBQ in Alice was nominated and voted as the best barbecue spot in town for the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards.

The newly established business also won best caterer, best fajitas and best ribs. The business was also a finalist in several other categories.

Monsters Smokehouse BBQ took the entrepreneurial leap and moved from food trailer to brick and mortar in March. Owner Daniel Monsevais is no stranger to the area and has been a South Texas pit-master most of his life. He started his barbecue and catering business over three years ago.

"It's a lot of hard work, but I am blessed to have a great family and we work together. Most of all my employees are family," Monsevais said.

Monster's Smokehouse specializes in smoked brisket, mollejas and a variety of lunch and weekend specials.