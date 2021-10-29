Driscoll Children's Hospital voted Best Children's Hospital, Best Children's Rehab

Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
Driscoll Children's Hospital

The 2021 Readers' Choice votes are in and Driscoll Children's Hospital won this year's Best Children’s Hospital and Best Children’s Rehab. 

Driscoll Children's Hospital is one of eight free-standing children’s hospitals in the state and offers more than 25 pediatric medical and surgical specialties throughout South Texas, including 31 counties and a 33,000 square miles service area. 

Driscoll Children’s Hospital opened in 1953, becoming the first, and remains the only freestanding children’s hospital in South Texas.

Driscoll Children's Hospital was honored at this year's Readers' Choice Awards. 

