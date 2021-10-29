Providing healthcare to the community and saving lives

This year's Readers' Choice honoree for the best nurse went to Registered Nurse (RN) Betty Villarreal. She was a valuable employee at Healthy Horizons when Readers' Choice began, but has since taken another position with WellMed.

Villarreal has been in health care and providing care in the community for several years. She started as a certified nurse assistant in 1997 and has worked her way from licensed vocation nurse to the role she fulfills today.

As a nurse, Villarreal and others have seen a disease like no other. Covid-19 has affected all healthcare providers in many ways.

She explained how the vaccination clinics at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds are vital to the community and how vaccines make a difference in the community.

"I am most recently proud of the work performed at the vaccine events at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds. I am an advocate of the vaccine and we provided a service for people in our area and in surrounding areas as well to help save lives," she added.

Villarreal said the virus keeps her and others in her profession alert as they administer lifesaving care daily.

"As a nurse, we know the fear involved with the virus, but having that fear helps us stay protected and not let our guard down. Taking the precautions and wearing a mask and doing what can protect others is the goal," Villarreal said. "What has been the most difficult is seeing everyone being touched with loss by this pandemic."

Villarreal said being voted best nurse is humbling. She thanks her supporters for the award, but also wants to remind people to "please get vaccinated."