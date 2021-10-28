National Night Out in Alice
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice residents flocked to the National Night Out on Tuesday. This year the event was put on behalf of the Crime Stoppers of South Texas.
Nearly 30 community agencies participated in the event. Kids and adults participated in the cake walk, gathered candies and goodies, and information brochures.
National Night Out is an event designed to bring the community together with the law enforcement. Every year, communities across the nation participate in the event.