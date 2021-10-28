Honoring the legacy of Hector "Tres" Garcia III by giving back

The one-year anniversary of Hector "Tres" Garcia' passing, and what would have been his 14th birthday, was celebrated this week.

Garcia, a seventh-grade student at Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District, who passed away last year due to a lengthy battle against acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Garcia's family has endured a difficult year mourning the loss of their son and brother. To cope the family decided to work through some of their grief by honoring his legacy with acts of kindness that were important to him.

"Hector spent many holidays at Driscoll Children's Hospital battling leukemia and he knew first hand what it was like," his mother Becky Garcia explained. "He always wanted to hold a toy drive and have the opportunity to bring gifts to kids in the hospital for Christmas. In December of last year, we decorated boxes with pictures of Hector that were located at a few local businesses in Alice and Kingsville and became overwhelmed with the turn out of gifts- it was amazing."

"We loaded them up and headed to Driscoll's Hospital to bring gifts to the young patients and it was wonderful and he would have loved it," she added.

The Garcia family has chosen to be a living example of grace for other families in response to what they have gone through with their son's illness and passing.

"We offered three small scholarships in Hector's name and plan to help families needing support with gas or expenses if their child is spending time in the hospital fighting an illness," Becky explained. "It is not easy having a sick child, paying the bills to survive, and spending money on gas with trips to Corpus Christi and Houston. We know it can be a challenge, anything we can do to provide support is what we want to do."

"My son and husband loved to barbeque," she said . "Barbequing was something my son was getting into before he passed. The plan is to host barbeque fundraising events to help those parents in need of help while their kids are sick in the hospital."

"Hector would always talk about us opening a barbeque spot, he was the one who prepped the meat, pull a piece off the grill for a taste test and always have an opinion," Sr. Garcia said.

That's not all they're doing.

A two-mile stretch on South Highway 281, passed the Auction Barn in Alice, is dedicated in memory of Tres' and on Nov. 13 a community trash pick event is scheduled.

"This has been a challenging year, to say the least, but honoring my son's name with the acts of kindness he wanted to do while he was with us somehow makes the grieving process a little more bearable," she added. "The family will be together this weekend for a balloon release at his gravesite in Kingsville for the anniversary and life of my kind son."

How to Donate:

Toy Drives will be located at the following businesses.

Mesquite Man's Q Shop

ADDRESS: 1003 E 6th St, Alice, TX 78332

PHONE: (361) 701-0589

Big Bob's Barbershop

ADDRESS: 1332 N 9th St, Kingsville, TX 78363

PHONE: (361) 592-2887

Elegant Nail Salon

ADDRESS: 14th St. Kingsville, TX 78363

PHONE: (361) 595-9928