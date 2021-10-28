Alice man admits to distributing meth

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI - Twenty-nine-year-old Alice resident, Jacob Garcia, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 6.4 grams of meth after being found with drugs, money and a stolen firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On May 8, Alice police pulled Garcia over on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street. During the roadside interview, police learned Garcia was intoxicated. A search was conducted due to an odor of marijuana.

The search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several bags of narcotics - 37 grams of cocaine, 6.4 grams of meth, 119 grams of marijuana and three THC pens. Authorities also discovered a stolen firearm and $1,260.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos accepted the plea and set sentencing for Jan. 12, 2022. At that time, Garcia faces a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison as well as a possible $5 million maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Alice Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Marin is prosecuting the case.